WWE Legend Wants Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa to Play Him in Biopic

The squared circle might be having a resurgence on the big screen. Leading up to its wide release this weekend, A24's The Iron Claw has received rave reviews, with critics praising the film's core story rather than just the professional wrestling element of it. With Hollywood seeing the value in the stories surrounding the scripted sport and understanding that audiences do not need to be wrestling fans to flock to these films, it may pave the way for more combat sports-related biopics to go into production. This is already being seen within A24 itself, as just last week it was reported that the fan-favorite production company is teaming up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for The Smashing Machine, a biopic centered around former UFC champion Mark Kerr.

In the wrestling realm specifically, a couple of notable names have been floated around pitch meetings. Biopics about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and wrestling legend Hulk Hogan have both been in the works, with Bradley Cooper and Chris Hemsworth, respectively, rumored to fill the titans' shoes.

Chris Hemsworth or Jason Momoa Playing Lex Luger?

(Photo: Jeff Lipsky, WWE)

If Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of the Hulkster falls through, another WWE legend has his eyes on Thor to don his spandex in a biopic.

Speaking on Lex Expressed, Lex Luger named both Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa are actors he would like to see play him in a biopic one day.

"Who's that guy that's set to play Hulkster in that movie? [Chris Hemsworth]. I should be more up on the Hollywood stars that I am," Luger said. "I have a different look than the guy who plays [Aquaman]. Yeah, Jason Momoa. Man, I'd love to have either of those guys or somebody like that."

Is Chris Hemsworth's Hulk Hogan Movie Still Happening?

(Photo: WWE, NETFLIX)

Chris Hemsworth and director Todd Phillips remain saying their prayers and eating their vitamins that their Hulk Hogan biopic comes to fruition.

"Yeah, let's hope. I don't what's happening at the moment but there's a good story that I'd love to tell it," Hemsworth said this past summer. "And Todd Phillips has been deep in the world of The Joker, but we've had conversations. Yeah, fingers crossed."

The latest update came from Hogan himself, who claims that the film rights to his life story have lapsed at Netflix.

"It was a situation where business-wise, Netflix kind of missed the date as far as a business situation," Hogan said. "I had a choice at that time to switch gears. My life rights and stuff are somewhere else now and there's a lot of things that are getting ready to happen. Hopefully, [director] Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth will still want to play, there's still a huge opportunity there."