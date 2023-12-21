WWE Hall of Famer Teases Return to the Ring in 2024

Nearly two decades after her last full-time run ended, WWE Hall of Famer Trish stratus returned to WWE for an extended stay. Stratus first popped back up on WWE TV in the lead up to WWE WrestleMania 39, joining forces with longtime friend and rival Lita as well as Becky Lynch to battle Damage CTRL at the Showcase of the Immortals. Stratus stuck around in the months that followed, turning heel on Lynch and starting a lengthy feud with her. This led to Stratus being drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw during the 2023 WWE Draft, signaling that she was expected to be around for the long haul. Stratus did in fact fulfill those long-term obligations, wrestling on weekly television as well as numerous WWE premium live events. Her last match and appearance at that came at WWE Payback in September when she was defeated by Lynch in a steel cage contest.

Trish Stratus Teases 2024 WWE Return

(Photo: WWE)

Is the WWE Universe set to feel Stratusfaction in 2024?

Speaking to GAW TV, Trish Stratus reflected on her monumental 2023, noting that she did not anticipate her wrestling return lasting as long as it did.

"Honestly, 2023 was probably the most insane year I've had on all fronts. I returned to wrestling, obviously, a little mini-program turned into six months. So much fun," Stratus said. "I have a lot of things that are percolating and we'll let you know when we can let you know. I'm excited. We're on a roll here. Good things are happening, new opportunities and stuff that I didn't even think I could tap into that I am. It's been fun. I can't wait."

As for what is "percolating," Stratus simply teased that there is more in store for 2024.

"I look forward to doing that again next year," Stratus continued. "I'm so excited."

Who Will Face Trish Stratus Next?

(Photo: WWE)

During her WWE comeback, Trish Stratus enlisted the assistance of prospect Zoey Stark. That partnership ended with Stark turning on Stratus, but a match between the two has yet to materialize.

"She has taught me so much within the short amount of time that we were really working together. I really do hope at some point down the line that her and I get to finish our story," Stark told ComicBook.com. "We didn't really get that opportunity after me giving her [my finisher] to continue on of doing a singles match between the two of us. Hopefully, fingers crossed that sometime down the road, we get to do that."