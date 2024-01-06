WWE's Iyo Sky Retains Women's Title on New Year's Revolution SmackDown

WWE stacked its New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown with Title opportunities, and after deciding Logan Paul's next challenger WWE moved to the WWE Women's Championship. Iyo Sky's next challenger was Michin, and the OC member came out swinging. Sky kept the challenger on her heels throughout the match, but Michin was able to avoid Sky's finishing move multiple times. The third try was the charm though, as after Sky hit the Moonsault on Michin, Sky got the pin and the win, retaining her WWE Women's Championship. As for what's next, it would appear Damage CTRL will have to deal with Bianca Belair.

They locked up immediately and Sky drove Michin back to the corner. Sky was able to keep Michin guessing with a series of evasions and counters, but Michin got to her feet and took a second to regroup. Machine went for two covers in a row and then hit a dropkick on the Champ before connecting with some punches and kicks. Sky then countered with a set of double stomps to the stomach, but Michin was able to lure Sky into charging forward, which allowed her to move out of the way and send the Champ diving through the ropes and to the ground.

Machine went for a move but Sky broke free, only to get hit with a knee to the face. Michin knocked Sky down to the mat from the top rope and then locked Sky in a submission, but the Champ grabbed the bottom rope. Sky pulled Michin's leg against the rope but Michin met her outside the ring, only to get slammed onto the ring apron by Sky.

Sky hit a massive dropkick from the top rope and then set up for a moonsault. Sky went for it but Michin got her knees up and it threw the champ to the mat. Michin then hit a Dragon Suplex and went for the cover, but Sky kicked out. Sky came back with double knees to the jaw of Michin and went for the cover, but Michin kicked out. Sky went up top again, but Michin caught her and knocked her to the mat.

Michin went up top but Sky caught her and tried for a move, only to get caught in a Styles Clash. Michin covered the Champ but Sky reached out for the bottom rope at the last minute. Outside the ring, Sky hit double knees on Michin against the barricade and then attacked her in the corner. Sky went up for the moonsault again and this time hit and went for a pin. This time she got it, retaining her WWE Women's Championship.

Damage CTRL is riding high these days, as Sky adds another big win to her Title reign. We'll have to wait and see who Sky's next challenger is, but right now Damage CTRL has a sizable hold on the SmackDown Women's Division. Ever since Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the group, they have been unstoppable, and that hold doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. That said, Bianca Belair approached the group backstage, and Bayley was given the mission of dealing with the EST.

