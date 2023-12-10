WWE's Kelani Jordan Reveals Who She Would Challenge for a Title: Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY

Kelani Jordan has been focused on making a statement at WWE NXT Deadline, but NXT has been the land of Title opportunities over the past year, with several WWE Champions coming to NXT to defend their Championships. In the past, that included superstars like Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley, and that could very well happen again. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Kelani Jordan ahead of NXT Deadline, and we wanted to know if one of those Title opportunities does happen, which current WWE Champion would she want to challenge: Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley or WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY?

It was a difficult choice, but Jordan ultimately went with Judgement Day's powerhouse Rhea Ripley. "Both really good. I would have to go with Rhea. Judgment Day is just too dominant right now. So, I feel like I would have to go with one of the most dominant forces in all of WWE. So, I've got to go straight to Rhea," Jordan said.

The frequent crossovers between NXT, Monday Night Raw, and SmackDown have made things wonderfully unpredictable on Tuesday nights, and that energy is something that isn't just felt by viewers, but also those in the locker room and in the ring. "Yeah. Yes. You can feel it. When you're in there, you can feel the momentum just constantly going on a rise, on a rise. And it's super cool to have main roster talent come into the mix of NXT talent because it shows that hey, NXT talent are just as good and can hang with the best of the best as well. So, I think even when you're a fan in the crowd at the Performance Center or even a talent in the back, you can feel the energy," Jordan said. "And it's just so positive that everyone feels good about where the brand is going."

As for future goals, Jordan wants to get even better in the ring, but she also hopes to be an inspiration to those who want to enter the world of wrestling. "I think for just learning more about who Kelani Jordan is, because just developing myself, understanding more of who I am. Especially because wrestling is foreign to me, so I just want to get better in the ring at wrestling itself, but also inspiring others. I think that would be a successful year if I'm able to inspire other people if they want to go into wrestling that they can do it," Jordan said.

"Obviously the goal is to get better and better in the ring, but I also want to relate to the fans. I want to be authentic. I want to be someone that they can look up to and be like, 'Because Kelani did it, I can do it too.' So, if I'm able to inspire just one person next year, then that's still amazing for me," Jordan said.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley

North American Championship Match: Dragon Lee (C) def. Dominik Mysterio

Steel Cage Match: Roxanne Perez vs Kiana James

Carmelo Hayes vs Lexis King

