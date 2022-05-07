WWE's Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair Collide in All-Out Brawl on SmackDown

✖

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair kicked off tonight's SmackDown, previewing her match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She said she wouldn't be surprised if Rousey left WWE altogether after she loses at Backlash, and then said goodbye to her with a song. Aliyah was in the ring with Flair and Flair said this was going to be a preview of what will happen at Backlash. Then she said she is going to treat Aliyah like Rousey, and asked her to come here, and then punched her in the face. She hit some clotheslines and then yelled at her "say I quit!"

After another punch, Rousey came out to the ring and faked Flair out before grabbing her foot and dragging her out of the ring. Punches followed and then Flair managed to get the upper hand, slamming her into the ring apron, but Rousey then sent her into the post. Flair then reversed another move and sent her into the barricade.

Rousey came back swinging and then they took their fight into the ring, but then security came in and tried to split them up. They both broke free afterward and clashed, throwing punches and kicks. Then they were broken up again only to get free and clash once more. They were pulled apart one more time and they still got free and clashed, dueling it out on the mat in an all-out brawl.

Security got them apart one more time and finally got control, dragging Flair out of the ring and holding Rousey in the corner of the ring. If this is indicative of what we can expect at WrestleMania Backlash, it is going to be a heated battle indeed.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!