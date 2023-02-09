WWE's Seth Rollins Reveals Wrestling Mount Rushmore

WWE's Seth Rollins is at the top of his game these days, and he will soon be facing one of WWE's newest signings in Logan Paul. Paul definitely came up during Rollins' recent interview with Pat McAfee, but during that interview, he also revealed who would make his Mount Rushmore. He actually split it into two categories, one being the Mount Rushmore of drawing money and the other being solely in-ring focused. It's hard to argue with the picks on Rollins' list, though there is one choice that might surprise you. Not because it's not true mind you, as he makes a great case, but because the person is still currently active on a full-time basis.

"The gate one is Cena, Rock, Austin, Hogan. That's the money gate, right? The in-ring, yeah, that gets crazy. You've probably got Shawn, Shawn Michaels," Rollins said. Later he continued the list, saying "I go Shawn. I go Eddie Guerrero. Bret The Hitman Hart." After a quick detour, Rollins revealed the final member of the group, saying "Man I'm gonna throw out a wild one for you guys because he's currently performing right now, but the American Dragon Bryan Danielson."

"Bryan, his body of work I think when it's all said and done will stack up with those guys." As for where he stands in that discussion, Rollins hopes to be in the conversation someday. "I hope to be in the conversation one day. Maybe in the conversation or a whisper on the side, something like that, but I think that's it for me. Those are my two Mount Rushmore's," Rollins said.

Rollins also addressed Paul, who eliminated him in the Royal Rumble, and he didn't hold back in the least. He did bring up one aspect of Paul he respects, but the compliments pretty much stopped there.

"The guy doesn't care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle, alright, I really do because it takes hustle to get to where he is at and to get the opportunities that he's got, but at the end of the day, it's about passion. No one is just going to suit up and play in the NFL football because they're a social media superstar, right? They're going to get creamed. So he's going to step into my world, and he's going to get creamed," Rollins said.

"Look, if you want to contribute and give back to our industry...you're a fan of it, and you love it, right Pat? You're a fan of it, you love it, you give back to it, you talk about it any chance you get, and you put it over. You love it. That's not him, dude," Rollins said.

"That's not him. He's in it for himself. He's in it for his own gain. So, I don't want you apart of my business if you're going to leech off it and you're going to take from it. Great if you're going to help out and you're going to make everything as good as you can, but if you're going to come and do it for you...and look I can only judge what he's done in the past. His own history, because that's foretelling for the future. That's why I don't like the guy. That's why I don't dig the guy and he's going to go rub it in on social media. He's going to talk his talk, but he don't want to say nothing to my face," Rollins said.

