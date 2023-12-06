WWE's Tyler Bate Wins Final Spot in Iron Survivor Challenge Match at NXT Deadline

The second Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifying match had one more spot up for grabs at NXT Deadline, and it was Carmelo Hayes, Tyler Bate, Joe Coffey, and Eddy Thorpe battling it out for that final chance. Thorpe was not 100% but was still intent on showing out in the match, and he certainly did. Unfortunately, that was cut off by Coffey, who slammed him onto some steel steps and ended his time in the match. Coffey looked like he might take it, but then Bate was able to take him down and pin him for the win, earning his shot at the Iron Survivor Match at NXT Deadline.

Coffey went right at Thorpe's hurt ribs, and then Hayes almost pinned Thorpe but he kicked out. Hayes found himself between Bate and Thorpe and got slammed to the mat as a result, and then Thorpe and Bate attacked each other. Bate spun Thorpe around but Coffey stopped it and got picked up, spun, and slammed as a result. Hayes was back in but Bates knocked him down with a dropkick.

Bate countered a move by Coffey but Coffey then caught Bate leaping from the top. Coffey sent Hayes reeling and then spun Bate around and hit with a face-first slam. Thorpe broke up a pin attempt but was then caught by a springboard clothesline by Hayes. Thorpe was up top and Hayes and Bate worked together but were knocked down. Both stars hit kicks to Thorpe's head and then Coffey got mixed up in, clearing the way for Thorpe to hit a crossbody.

Coffey hit Thorpe with an uppercut but ended up slammed to the mat, and then Bate and Hayes ended up knocked down, with all four out of commission. Bate then had Thorpe in a submission but Hayes tried to lock one in on Thorpe as well. Then Bate saw that and went for the ankle lock on Hayes, but Thorpe then put Bate in a hold. Coffey broke it all up and went to town on his three competitors, zeroing in on Bate.

Coffey slammed Bate into the steel steps but was taken down by Hayes. Thorpe went for a pin on Bate but Coffey kicked out. Hayes knocked Coffey and Bate down but then Thorpe hit him, leaving all four off their feet. Then Thorpe ended up colliding with the steel steps, and medical personnel came out to see if he was okay. That left the other three in the ring, and then Coffey pinned Bate but Hayes broke it up.

Hayes slammed Coffey onto Bate's knees and then Hayes hit Bate and went for the pin but Coffey broke it up. Then Bate hit the Tyler Driver 97 on Coffey and got the pin and the win, sealing his spot at NXT Deadline.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breuker vs Tyler Bate

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley

North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs Dragon Lee

NXT Deadline takes place on Saturday, December 9th.

