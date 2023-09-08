Zelina Vega Addresses CM Punk and Potential Return to WWE

The split of CM Punk and AEW has understandably dominated the wrestling world over the past few days, and one of the more popular discussions emanating from that event is the possibility of Punk returning to WWE. Nothing concrete has emerged as of yet from WWE or Punk, but we have seen some AEW talent address Punk in their own way, whether that be on social media or on TV. Some took a recent post from WWE's Zelina Vega as a nod to Punk as well, but in a new interview with Newsday's Alfonso Castillo, Vega revealed she was referring to something else. That said, Vega did address Punk and whether or not she would love to see him in WWE again, and you can count her as a big Punk supporter.

The tweet fans were initially referring to was one where Vega tweeted a red X, which some interpreted to be a reference to Punk. It was also tweeted hours after Punk was let go from AEW, but it was also during the Payback Premium Live Event, and Vega explained that it was tied to Rey Mysterio and the LWO.

"Rey had this jacket on during our entrance, and he put a big, red 'X' on Dominik's face, because his face was on the jacket," Vega said. "And that became the thing – putting a big, red, 'X' on Dominik's face. So that was something we were going to run with."

While her tweet wasn't related to CM Punk, Vega went on to talk about her relationship with Punk, which has always been fantastic. Vegan said that she's a big supporter of him and that he's always been the same for her, adding, "I wish him the best. Would it be great to see him again? Absolutely." Vega said "there's so many reasons" why she'd like to see a Punk return, "not just for me, but for the fans."

"I don't know much about his situation with AEW, but I have always had a fantastic relationship with CM Punk. You hear all these things about him. I am so big on not listening to other people's experiences, the dirt sheets, all that crap," Vega said.

"He's always been a fantastic person, Vega said. "There's layers to people. And when people are just so hung up on the outer layers of what a person can be, you get stuck there. And if you want to stay there, that's great. But when you get to know the core of a person, that's where I like to hang out."

"To me, Punk's been nothing but great," Vega said. "So will the 'X' be meaning putting an 'X' on Dominik's face, and CM Punk? It absolutely can be, because, I'm a big supporter of him. And he's always been that way for me."

