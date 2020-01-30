Which JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Characters Deserve Their Own Spin-Offs?

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is returning to the airwaves thanks in part to the OVA special that follows the side character of the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan will follow the titular Stand user and Heaven's Door, his "right hand man" that allows him to look into a person's life by reading their face like it was a literal book. Aside from simply getting a summary of people, the Stand also can dictate what its target does, making this for quite the ability for Rohan to have.

With this supporting character from the story of the sleepy town of Morioh getting his own spin off anime, there's countless other characters that could be given similar treatment across the different generations of Joestars. Whether they be hero or villain, Hirohiko Araki has created a world where all the characters are three dimensional in both personality and fashion choice!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.