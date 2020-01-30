Which JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Characters Deserve Their Own Spin-Offs?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is returning to the airwaves thanks in part to the OVA special that follows the side character of the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan will follow the titular Stand user and Heaven’s Door, his “right hand man” that allows him to look into a person’s life by reading their face like it was a literal book. Aside from simply getting a summary of people, the Stand also can dictate what its target does, making this for quite the ability for Rohan to have.

With this supporting character from the story of the sleepy town of Morioh getting his own spin off anime, there’s countless other characters that could be given similar treatment across the different generations of Joestars. Whether they be hero or villain, Hirohiko Araki has created a world where all the characters are three dimensional in both personality and fashion choice!

Videos by ComicBook.com

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.

Koichi And Yamagishi

Series Debut: Diamond Is Unbreakable

Honestly, this is my top choice. Koichi and Yamagishi’s relationship started out as something from Stephen King’s Misery, with the Stand wielder of Love Deluxe attempting to make Josuke’s best buddy her one and only. After a battle between the two, Koichi matured in a matter of minutes and defeated his soon to be girlfriend. With the pair now burying the hatchet and becoming boyfriend and girlfriend, it would great to see their adventures as a couple with their Stands working in unison to defeat any threats.

Forever

Series Debut: Stardust Crusaders

I just…want to know more about Forever. The Orangutan villain from the third season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is the strangest character in a franchise that prides itself on strange characters. With his Stand, “Strength”, being what is effectively a giant ship that the primate can control, the possibilities are endless for this insane ape and the adventures he could go on.

The Pillar Men

Series Debut: Battle Tendency

The villains of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s second season may have been defeated by Joseph Joestar in his earlier years, but these vampires had a long history before they were all trapped in stone. Fans would surely have a great time seeing the nefarious antagonists living out their more “carefree days”, whether there are Stands present or otherwise.

Passione

Series Debut: Golden Wind

This one is a bit of a cheat as it could be considered a sequel, but seeing Giorno Giovanna and his crew splitting time in a spin-off series that focuses on the new altruistic mob would be simply fantastic. How does a seventeen year old run a mafia successfully? Would there be contenders for the throne who also wield Stands? Would there be other mobs across the seas they’d have to contend with? This is an idea rife with possibilities!

Mikitaka Hazekura

Series Debut: Diamond Is Unbreakable

Did I say that Forever was the strangest character in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure history? Well, he still is but Mikitaka is definitely a close second. Hazekura may or may not be an alien, as he has a shapeshifting ability that is dubbed “Earth, Wind, And Fire”. While his origins are something of a mystery, this could be a focal point for the series as well as placing him into unique situations based on his story.