My Hero Academia Cosplayer Gives Bakugo a Fiery Makeover

Bakugo Katsuki has a rather interesting relationship with fans of My Hero Academia. The character got off to a horrible start back in the day thanks to his hatred of Izuku. Given how the latter led My Hero Academia, Katsuki's bullish ways upset fans everywhere, but his true self began to shine through as the story unfolded. Now, Bakugo stands as one of the series' most popular characters, and a fan decided to honor the blasty boy with a special cosplay.

Over on Twitter, a fan known as Ovsyan Art decided to share their take on Bakugo. The cosplayer did a special look for the character that reimagines his color scheme. Ditching the orange and green, Bakugo comes to life in this look with intense shades of red and black.

As you can see below, the cosplay looks more like an action figure than person; It is that good, seriously. From the hair to the stance and accessories, there is not one piece out of place with this costume. The out looks like it came straight out of the anime, and its red-black makeover make it all the more striking.

Looking at this cosplay, fans are beginning to share their thoughts on the piece, and they are all impressed to say the least. It takes serious time to create a cosplay this good, and it is accurate to the details. Now, fans are curious which Class 1-A student the fan might cosplay as next, and the poll seems to learn towards Kirishima right now.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.