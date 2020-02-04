New One Piece Episode Brings Back SPOILER Out of Nowhere

One Piece has put Monkey D. Luffy in a bit of a spot these days. The anime had the hero go out on a limb when he took on Kaido in battle, but the attempt did not work out for the Straw Hat captain. Nowadays, the pirate is languishing in prison alongside Eustass Kid after being arrested, but it seems jail is doing wonders for the hero. Not only is he getting fed real well, but it turns out the work camp reunited Luffy with an unexpected face.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for episode 920 below!

When it comes to the show's latest episode, One Piece did not hold back a special reunion. Fans followed Luffy and Kid as the pair stood up to the powers at be. Fed up with the unfair system, the pair got a big mouthy, but the arrival of a familiar face stopped Luffy in his tracks. After all, the pirate has not seen Caribou in ages, and fans might have forgotten the pirate was still around.

Yes, that is right. It turns out Caribou has been in Wano Country for quite some time. Wet-Haired Caribou was once one of the most-discussed rookies in the pirate world given his large bounty. The Caribou pirates became a feared name to many given how horrifying its co-captain could be. His despicable nature didn't endear him to many, but Luffy cannot help but feel bad for the man when they meet in Wano.

It turns out Caribou was brought to the prison after X Drake took him from his crew. He has been in the Udon region ever since, and Caribou wants nothing more than to work with Luffy in hopes of escaping. Clearly, the pirate knows his best chance at escape is with the Straw Hat captain, but Kid won't be afraid to check the withered man should Caribou get out of line.

Did you expect to see Caribou pop up again? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.