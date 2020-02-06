New One Piece Episode Brings Back SPOILER Out of Nowhere

UPDATE: A previous version of this article reflected content which had yet to happen in the show. The below article has been changed to reflect the anime’s current story.

One Piece has put Monkey D. Luffy in a bit of a spot these days. The anime had the hero go out on a limb when he took on Kaido in battle, but the attempt did not work out for the Straw Hat captain. Nowadays, the pirate is languishing in prison alongside Eustass Kid after being arrested, but it seems jail is doing wonders for the hero. Not only is he getting fed real well, but it turns out the work camp will reunite Luffy with an unexpected face.

When it comes to the show, One Piece definitely made Caribou’s return on the sly. Fans followed Luffy and Kid as the pair stood up to the powers at be. Fed up with the unfair system, the pair got a bit mouthy, but the sight of a familiar face in the background might have stopped Luffy in his tracks. After all, the captain has not seen Caribou in ages, and fans may have forgotten the pirate was still around.

Yes, that is right. It turns out Caribou has been in Wano Country for quite some time. Wet-Haired Caribou was once one of the most-discussed rookies in the pirate world given his large bounty. The Caribou pirates became a feared name to many given how horrifying its co-captain could be. His despicable nature didn’t endear him to many, but Luffy won’t be able to help but feel bad for the man when they meet in Wano.

It turns out Caribou was brought to the prison after X Drake took him from his crew. He has been in the Udon region ever since, and Luffy could just be his ticket out. In fact, the character is poised to show up soon if the manga has anything to say, so fans can look forward to the reunion.

