One Piece Reveals How Kaido Got His Scar

As One Piece continues to unfold with each new chapter, it's become increasingly apparent that each detail Oda places into this world has a history or explanation behind it. Even the smallest of character quirks or wild designs have explanations for them, so it was quite a surprise to find that a major Kaido detail was revealed in the latest chapter. Kaido has been touted as an invincible man, and his appearances throughout the series came with a cool x-shaped scar that almost seemed like extra dressing for his character design. But apparently this scar was hard fought.

Chapter 970 continues the story of Oden's final days in Wano Country, and officially kicked off the major fight between Oden and the Akazaya Nine and Kaido's forces that had grown strong in the years that Oden was held back from attacking Shogun Orochi. But in this fight, Oden dealt a decisive blow against the invincible pirate.

Kozuki Oden's legend has been touted throughout much of the series' Zou and Wano Country arcs, and Chapter 970 shows fans exactly why he was such a worshipped figure. Deciding that he had enough of holding back while Orochi and Kaido destroyed Wano, Oden and his vassals attacked Kaido's army. Kaido arrived in his fearsome dragon form, but this didn't budge Oden one bit.

Kaido thought the fight would end quickly, but the strength of Oden's forces was completely unexpected by them. Oden, in fact, dealt an x-shaped blow to Kaido's neck with his Two-Sword Style, Paradise Totsuka technique. This results in the scar Kaido has on his body, meaning that while he has been reviled as an invincible enemy (and all of Luffy's attacks on him did zero damage), it's not impossible to harm his body.

This even took Kaido by surprise as he results to some trickery to defeat Oden before Oden was able to deal a final blow. But how exactly did Oden manage to harm Kaido? He's been shown to use Haki, and it seems like it's the same kind of armor piercing Haki that Luffy had been training to use while in the Udon prison. If that's the case, then Luffy certainly stands a chance for their rematch.

As for Oden, leaving this permanent mark on Kaido added yet another piece of One Piece's history and pushed the legend of this warrior forward once more. But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

