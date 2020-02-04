One Piece Reveals How Oden Injured Kaido So Long Ago

One Piece is following the electrifying, albeit tragic, story of Oden, the Daimyo of Kuri and son to the Shogun of Wano Country. In his earlier days, Oden traversed the land as a wandering samurai, eventually leaving to travel the Grand Line alongside the legendary pirates of Whitebeard and Gol D Roger. Having finally returned back to his hometown of Wano, the people of the nation welcomed him back with open arms, but unfortunately Orochi, the current Shogun, did not. Now, with Oden mounting an assault against the pint sized tyrant, he runs into the captain of the Beast Pirates himself, Kaido.

Warning! If you don't want spoiler for One Piece Chapter 970 of the manga, turn back now as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

After having broke the last straw, Orochi has unleashed the full anger of Oden who amasses his friends and fellow samurai in a full on assault of the Shogun's castle. Unfortunately for the band of samurai, Kaido is waiting for them in his previously thought invincible dragon form. Questioning how on earth the captain of the Beast Pirates knew about their plan, Kaido gloats that perhaps he has a mole in Oden's forces, giving him the upper hand and the ability to lie in wait for the disgraced samurai.

As Oden and his men charged, the Daimyo of Kuri unleashed one of his most powerful attacks: "The Oden Two Sword Style: Paradise Totsuka". With both heroes and villains shocked by Oden's ability to actually injure Kaido, the Daimyo's swords are clearly on another level than the swords of those around him. Enma and Ame No Habakiri are the swords that seemingly did the impossible and created a large "X" on the dragon's neck.

Unfortunately for Oden, he wasn't able to deliver a finishing blow to the leader of the Beast Pirates, with the nefarious swashbucklers kidnapping his son and distracting him, only for Kaido to knock him out with a cheap shot. The chapter ends with Oden being sentenced, along with his comrades, to a fate of being boiled alive.

What did you think of the legendary moment when Oden injured Kaido? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.