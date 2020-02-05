Electrifying My Hero Academia Brings Kaminari's Funniest Look to Life

While My Hero Academia is all a story about how Izuku Midoriya eventually becomes the number one hero, one of the smartest things it accomplished right out of the gate is littering the series with tons of unique and identifiable characters. This is especially true for Midoriya's class as series creator Kohei Horikoshi made sure to pack Class 1-A with characters with strong personalities and equally as strong character designs. While they don't always get a lot of time on screen as they don't get wrapped up in Midoriya's troubles, each time they're around is special for their fans.

One of the peculiar cases has been Denki Kaminari. As one of the standouts from the rest of the pack of characters due to his wilder personality and close friendships with Katsuki Bakugo and Eijiro Kirishima, Kaminari has made the most out of whatever small roles that he plays in the series (unless that changes as the manga might be gearing up to reveal). But he hasn't been around too much when it comes to important story developments.

It's why seeing each of his burned out "yay" faces is all the more effective. These rare glimpses of a character we could be seeing more become all the more enticing, and artist @roadrnr08 (who you can find on Instagram here) has captured all of the hilarity and impact of Kaminari's goofiest look with some impressive cosplay! Check it out below:

Denki Kaminari is undoubtedly one of the more electrifying characters in the entire series, but rarely gets put into the series' longer arcs. When Class 1-A is involved as a whole, he's often pushed to the background. So at this point we really know very little about how the character works outside of his friendship with Minoru Mineta and a few others. It's time we get more Kaminari, and more Kaminari cosplay like this!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.