Hazbin Hotel Is Still Dominating U.S. Animation

Hazbin Hotel fans knew that the animated series was going to be big, as the original Youtube pilot garnered tens of millions of views even before it was confirmed to arrive on Amazon. Following the story of Charlie Morningstar, the daughter of the devil, as she tries to find a way for her servants to be redeemed, the surreal animated series struck a serious chord with viewers. With its first episodes debuting this January, weeks passing by has done little to stop it from remaining one of the most popular animated series in North America.

Hazbin Hotel was able to become such a giant success for several reasons. Its unique animation style was joined by its electric soundtrack, with both being unlike anything that has been seen in any other animated series running today. It should come as no surprise that Amazon quickly renewed the series for a second season, and it's entirely possible that there will be more seasons focusing on the animated underworld released in the future.

(Photo: Amazon)

Hazbin Hotel Cannot Be Stopped

Earlier in 2024, Parrot Analytics reported that Hazbin Hotel was the most "in-demand" animated series in North America, and little has changed since this original announcement. Even though the animated denizens of the underworld premiered over one hundred days ago, the series still retains a 99.9% demand rate with viewers.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Hazbin Hotel, the pilot episode and the first episode of the Amazon series are available to watch for free on YouTube. Here's the official description of the series, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

Via Cartoon Base