Chainsaw Man Sets Up Denji's Desperate Search for Nayuta

Denji might be alive, but the loss of Nayuta might have put a serious dent in his plans to return to being Chainsaw Man.

Following the first part of Chainsaw Man's manga, the world was changed drastically for Denji and the members of the Public Safety Commission. While the Chainsaw Devil became a well known name in Japan, often regarded as a superhero, the anime star has run into a serious rough patch. Now that he has to deal with both the government and the "Chainsaw Man Church", Denji is desperately trying to find Nayuta, but he might have some bad news coming his way on that front.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 164, be forewarned that this article will be diving into serious spoiler territory. When last we saw Nayuta, aka the new Control Devil who take Makima's place, she was struggling with the loss of her pets that were killed thanks to the Chainsaw Man Church. In an attempt to get Denji to transform into his more supernatural side, the church members destroyed Nayuta and Denji's shared apartment. As Denji was captured by the government, he was separated from Nayuta, and is desperately attempting to find her. Despite her giant power level, is it possible that the new Control Devil didn't survive her last encounter?

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man: The Search For Nayuta

Now that Denji has been freed from the government's clutches, he is joined by the likes of Asa Mikata the War Devil, Famine, and the Katana Devil. Asa asks Denji to transform into the Chainsaw Devil, but the anime protagonist isn't having it. Denji now believes that whenever he transforms, bad things are destined to happen and he might very well be right.

While the anime adaptation has confirmed that it will return for its first movie, Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc, it will most likely be years before we see the current events animated. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has created quite a few manga chapters in their time, and the first anime season barely scratches the surface of Denji's overall journey. Season One of the anime might have been a wild introduction for anime fans, but trust us when we say that you haven't seen anything yet in this world of devils.

What fate do you think has befallen Nayuta? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Denji and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji.