My Hero Academia Shows The Full Extent of Star And Stripe's Power

Star And Stripe might be the spitting image of All Might in My Hero Academia, but Kathleen Bate's Quirk might put her on a higher pedestal than the now-retired Symbol of Peace. While the sixth season of the superhero shonen anime series placed the heroes of UA Academy in dire straits, the top hero of the United States has made her way to Japan. Wielding a Quirk known as "New Order", Star And Stripe might just be the most powerful hero that we've seen in the history of the shonen series.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the season seven premiere of My Hero Academia, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory. This latest episode isn't the first time that My Hero Academia anime viewers have seen Kathleen Bate. The top professional hero first appeared in the movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, in which a flashback scene showed a young All Might saving her from a villainous assault. Inspired by All Might, Star and Stripe was born as she donned a costume and appearance that paid tribute to her mentor but had a far different powerset than the Symbol of Peace.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Star And Stripe's New Order Explained

So what exactly is New Order? In essence, Star And Stripe can do almost anything as long as she hits two requirements. Kathleen need only make contact with a person or object and know their names in order to make "rules" regarding them. This is how she was able to transform her body into one that looks like All Might, granting her super strength even though her Quirk didn't originally give her those powers. This also lets her perform some unbelievable actions as the season seven premiere proves.

Some of the unbelievable attacks that Star And Stripe unleash include placing a rule on the air around her to create a giant version of herself that can beat down Shigaraki and even capture laser beams from the air itself. Unfortunately, Kathleen finds herself unable to make a rule for Shigaraki as the villain has changed so much thanks to All For One's slow union, that he can no longer be recognized by his former name. America's top hero might have the upper hand at the moment but the fight for Hero Society is far from over.

What did you think of Star And Stripe's debut?