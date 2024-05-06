Magic: The Gathering's Official Manga Is Finally Coming to the U.S. Soon

Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated is an official manga series with Magic: The Gathering serving as one of its core story components, and Viz Media will finally be bringing this manga to the United States very soon! Magic: The Gathering is no stranger to anime or manga as Wizards of the Coast has teamed up with all sorts of pop culture juggernauts like Godzilla, Hatsune Miku and more for special cards in the official trading card game. It seems these collaborations go the other way as well as an official manga series based on the game has been a big hit in Japan.

Katsura Ise and Takuma Yokota's original Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated manga follows a pair of students in the 1990s that form an unlikely friendship thanks to their mutual love of the Magic: The Gathering trading card game. First debuting as a one-shot in 2018 before being picked up into a full series with fifteen volumes under its belt as of the time of this publication, Viz Media has announced they have licensed Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated for an English language release later this Fall. Check out the official announcement from Viz Media below:

Announcement: Attention Magic: The Gathering fans! The original Japanese manga, "Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga," with story by Katsura Ise, and art by Takuma Yakota, releases Fall 2024. Includes an exclusive card! pic.twitter.com/IVpEbr12ID — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 3, 2024

What Is the Magic: The Gathering Manga?

Originally crafted as a one-shot from Katsura Ise and Takuma Yokota, Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated is currently running as a full serialization within the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Shonen Ace magazine since its debut in 2018. It's a series released in full cooperation with Wizards of the Coast, and Viz Media will even be launching the English version of the manga in the United States with an exclusive trading card packed together with it when it hits shelves in the Fall later this year.

As for what to expect from this new Magic: The Gathering manga series coming our way, Kadokawa teases the story for Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated as such, "Seems like in everything he does, geeky Tokigawa Middle School student Hajime Kano always comes in second place behind popular honor student Emi Sawatari. But when Hajime takes a trip to a new game store he's been hearing about, their rivalry takes an unexpected turn. Welcome to the early days of Magic: The Gathering, when a trading card game shaped a generation forever!"