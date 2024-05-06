My Hero Academia Season 7 Premiere Crowns Star and Stripe the MVP

My Hero Academia has kicked off the highly anticipated Season 7 of the anime this past week, and fans have crowned Star and Stripe the MVP of the newest episode! Star and Stripe might have been introduced to My Hero Academia at the end of last season, but it wasn't until Season 7 premiere in full that fans got to see what America's number one hero was truly capable of as she fought against Tomura Shigaraki in the skies above Japan. While it's far from the end of the fight, it's still enough for fans to fall in love with this newest hero.

Much like seen with My Hero Academia Season 6, fans are asked to vote for the character that they think was the major standout of any particular episode. It seems with Season 7 it was a particular no-brainer as Star and Stripe had the biggest debut of the series to date. Responding to a call for help from All Might after everything that's happened in Japan, My Hero Academia is starting to show off what Star and Stripe can do as her fight against Shigaraki continues in the coming episodes.

My Hero Academia: Where to See More of Star and Stripe

My Hero Academia's Season 7 Episode 1 made its debut with Japan this past week, and is currently available for streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 is titled "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick From the West!" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "As jailbreakers run rampant in Japan, Star and Stripe flies from the U.S. to Japan to help and finds Shigaraki waiting for her in the middle of her flight path."

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be releasing its new episodes weekly from here on out, and that means we'll be seeing even more of Star and Stripe in action as she figures out that Shigaraki is just as tough as a villain as All Might warned. But as she showcases more of her New Order quirk, it's also putting her in danger as All For One wants to get a hold of her power to make it his as well. You can see how this fight comes to an end with My Hero Academia now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.