Total Drama Island Revival Shares First Poster

Total Drama Island is gearing up to make a comeback to screens later this Summer, and Cartoon Network has given fans a new look at the revival series with a new poster! Total Drama Island had been on a hiatus for nearly a decade, and though the franchise continued with the Total Dramarama spin-off, fans had been hoping to see a full return of the original series someday. This ended up coming to pass surprisingly with a brand new reboot series introducing a new cast of contestants competing for a big cash prize once more just like the original series.

After airing both of its two planned seasons in international territories last year, the Total Drama Island reboot series is finally coming to the United States next month. Premiering on Cartoon Network this June, the network has shared a special poster for Total Drama Island giving fans the first real look at the new cast at the center of this new take on the classic animated reality series competition. You can check out the promo for Total Drama Island's revival series below.

How to Watch Total Drama Island 2024

Total Drama Island will be premiering on Cartoon Network in the United States on June 1st at 9AM, and will be made available for streaming with Max the next day. This revival series gathers a new set of contestants on a new island modeled after the original Camp Wawanakwa (as seen in the original series). While there are a new group of characters, the original host Chris McLean (now voiced by Terry McGurrin, who also serves as executive producer for the new series) and his chef assistant, Chef Hatchet (now voiced by Deven Mack), make their comeback to steer the ship.

When WarnerMedia first announced the new Total Drama Island revival was in the works, they teased the upcoming series as such, "The world's most hilarious reality show is back and better than ever with two new seasons. With no parents, no phones, and no mercy, the new animated series will introduce an updated cast of quirky, iconic teen contestants as they face hardcore competition, brutal eliminations, and more drama than ever before. Total Drama Island is produced by Fresh TV for Cartoon Network and HBO Max, and distributed internationally by CAKE."

Total Drama Island has yet to announce a potential third season of the reboot, so fans will definitely need to check out the revival series if there are any hopes of seeing it continue with new episodes.