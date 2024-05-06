One Piece Welcomes Back Garp With New Rescue Mission

One Piece's anime has crossed a turning point with the Egghead Arc in the anime, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series has brought Monkey D. Garp back to the spotlight for a new rescue mission! One Piece: Egghead Arc has been focusing the last few episodes on Luffy and the Straw Hats as they not only get to know Dr. Vegapunk more, but also have found themselves in the crosshairs of the World Government as they seek to wipe out the scientist and all of his experiments. But that's not the only major story happening at the moment.

Before shifting its attention to how Luffy and the Straw Hats will need to escape Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory, updates from the rest of the world have shown how the seas are in total chaos following Big Mom and Kaido's defeat on Wano. One of the big reveals was that Koby was caught in Blackbeard's attack on Boa Hancock, and he's since been capture by the Emperor's crew. But as of the newest episode, Garp is mounting up for an attack on Blackbeard to save Koby from this predicament.

One Piece: What's Next for Garp?

One Piece Episode 1103 revisited the World Government following cries from Helmeppo that Koby was in danger, but help was refused. The end of the episode changes things dramatically, however, as Garp suddenly arrives and reveals that he's there to mount an attack on the pirate island in a new attempt to save Koby from his current kidnapping. But while Garp is here to save the day, this is only one of the many spinning plates fans will have to follow over the course of the Egghead Arc moving forward.

One Piece Episode 1103 so far has not only revealed more of the unfolding chaos that's happening on the titular island itself, but is also setting up Garp's rescue mission. We had also seen Law previously defeated by Blackbeard and nearly disappeared, and Eustass Kid's first new island after Wano was revealed to be the legendary giant island, Elbaph. Now it's just a matter of seeing which of these stories unfolds next over the coming episodes.

You can check out One Piece: Egghead Arc's newest episodes now streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix on a weekly basis alongside their initial debut in Japan.