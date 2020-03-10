Why Saint Germain Is Castlevania Season 3's Biggest New Addition

Castlevania Season Three has introduced a bevy of new characters to the world of the Belmont Clan, but perhaps none are as important as Saint Germain, the enigmatic traveler that joins forces with Trevor Belmont and Sypha on their quest to eradicate demons and have a little fun along the way. Though Germain isn't a warrior like the trio that we've grown to know over the course of Castlevania's run on Netflix, the character is one of the most important to be introduced in this brand new season!

Warning! We'll be diving into some spoiler territory for the third season of Castlevania on Netflix, so if you haven't binged the rest animated series, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article!

Saint Germain is introduced to Trevor and Sypha in a pit stop of a village that is riddled with not only demons, but a cult that is fervently worshipping Dracula, praying for his return. The witty scholar that is Germain works his way into the bowels of the Dracula worshipping cult, attempting to discover their secrets. Discovering far more than he was planning to find, he rallies both Trevor and Sypha to his side, leading to a battle that involves a ton of demons as well as a literal portal to hell!

Germain himself, for those who don't know, is a time traveler who is obsessed with the discovery of the Infinite Corridor, a locale we see briefly in the animated series as Saint traverses it during a dream. As he sees visions of the future as well as his lady love trapped in a world of gears and clockwork, we are given a look into a number of easter eggs that hint at some big locations from the Castlevania video game series.

The enigmatic rogue first appeared in the video game, Castlevania: Curse of Darkness, which was released on the Playstation 2 and Xbox in 2005. While Germain hasn't been appearing regularly in the Konami games, it's clear that he has made his presence known in this latest season of the animated series. With Germain assisting Trevor and Sypha in closing the gates of hell, we'll be crossing our fingers that he somehow makes another appearance in a potential fourth season.

What did you think of Saint Germain's appearance in this third season? Did you catch any easter eggs as he travelled through the Infinite Corridor? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and vampire hunting!

