Castlevania Season 3 Sees The Return Of SPOILER

Castlevania's third season has recently dropped onto Netflix, with the series seeing the return of some of our favorite heroes and villains of the world of Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha. With the return of so many fan favorites, the series also introduces us to new heroes such as the enigmatic Saint Germain and new villains such as the sisters of Carmilla. There is however one big return that we weren't expecting to see for the third season and definitely changes things for the rest of the series!

Warning! We'll be going into some heavy spoiler territory for season three of Castlevania so if you have yet to watch it and want to go in fresh, avoid the rest of this article.

Vlad Tepes has returned...sort of! In the final episodes of the latest season of Castlevania, we witness a literal gate to hell being opened by a cult that worships the king of the vampires following his quest to eradicate humanity. With a demon nailed to a cross in the basement of their dilapidated church, the cult is successful in connecting this world with the terrifying afterlife that is fit to bursting with demons and monsters the likes of which we've never seen.

In a bittersweet moment, we don't see good old Vlad tearing through the landscape in order to return to the land of the living. Dracula is happy to be dead and essentially committed suicide by allowing his son, Alucard, to stake him during their titanic final battle at the end of season two. With his lover Lisa now in his arms, we bare witness to both Dracula and his wife sitting in a castle in the bowels of hell, happy with one another's company.

While Dracula technically "returns", he does so for an extremely short amount of time, not even attempting to leap back into the world of the living. Saint Germain, luckily, manages to close the portal and saving the lives of Trevor, Sypha, and the rest of the town in the process. Though the world is saved, both Trevor and Sypha come to the realization that the world is far darker than they ever imagined.

Dracula has returned more times than we can count in the video game franchise of Castlevania and we imagine that it will only be a matter of time until we see him return in the television series in kind.

What did you think of the brief return of Dracula at the tail end of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and vampire hunting!

