The Rising of the Shield Hero Play Shares Final Live-Action Posters

There might be a few notable stage play adaptations cancelling their previous dates in Japan due to Coronavirus concerns, but one play that's moving on as scheduled is the live-action adaptation for The Rising of the Shield Hero. It's still currently on track to open in Osaka later this March before moving through Japan in April, and to celebrate its upcoming premiere the play revealed its final batch of character posters featuring full looks at the final members of the cast. There have already been several reveals with a majority of the key players, but the final batch includes one crucial member, Filo.

The final posters (as shared through the stage play's official Twitter account) give a full look at Yuuna Sekine as Filo, Kenta Nishi as Nopus, Kiyoshi Ohno as Sabre, and Ryu Ishigami as Eyck. Filo is undoubtedly the major standout of these final additions as fans have been wanting to see her live-action take especially since the stage play was first announced, and the play clearly doesn't disappoint!

