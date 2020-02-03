The Rising of the Shield Hero Drops New Live-Action Character Posters

The Rising of the Shield Hero may not have ended 2019 as strongly as it initially began, but the first season of the anime was one of the most talked about anime series for the first few months of that year. It was so popular in fact that it was confirmed for two additional seasons shortly after the first season came to a close, a cameo in the Kadokawa isekai anime crossover Isekai Quartet, and a new stage play will be coming to Japan later this year. The new play will start its run later this March, and has shown off a new batch of character posters for the cast.

Joining the previously revealed cast posters for Erena Kamata as young Raphtalia, Carin Isobe as the older Raphtalia, Ikkei Yamamoto as Motoyasu Kitamura, Yuho Matsui as Ren Amaki, Taiga Fukuzawa as Itsuki Kawasumi, and Atsushi Maruyama as Elhart, is Yuya Uno as Naofumi Iwatani among a few others. Here's Naofumi's focus poster:

Here's a look at Kotori Kojama as the Slave Dealer:

Here's a look at Sarah Emi Bridcutt, who is reprising her role as Myne Sophia from the anime series for the play:

Finally, here's a look at Isamu Ishizuka as Aultcray Melromarc XXXII:

Are you all caught up on The Rising of the Shield Hero and ready for the next two seasons? Think it translates well to live action looks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! If you wanted to check out the anime before it returns for its the second season, you can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero's first season streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV in both its original Japanese language release and with an English dub.