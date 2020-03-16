Black Clover Shows Off Asta's Devilish New Power in Latest Chapter

Black Clover's manga is currently exploring a whole new world of dark threats as Asta and the other Black Bulls have found themselves facing off against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. This trio are much like Asta in the fact that they two are possessed by otherworldly Devils and can unlock powerful transformations like he can as well. But unlike Asta, their transformations have already proved to be much stronger that Asta's ever was. That could be changing with the latest chapter of the series, however.

When Dante of the Dark Triad attacked the Black Bulls' base and unleashed the full scope of his Devil enhanced gravity magic, Asta and the others did not stand a chance. But Dante was curious of the extent of Asta's power, and tried to draw out more of it by dealing a fatal wound to Gauche. This did succeed as it triggered Asta to go berserk and let his Devil possess him more than ever.

Fans have dubbed this new form "Black Asta 50%" and Chapter 243 of the series sees Asta unleash this berserk power as he tries to land a blow on Dante after not being able to throughout the fight thus far. This includes a greater extension of his Asta's anti-magic sword among other things.

Savage asta is something else I tell you, chapter 243 was quite the spectacle & I loved it! pic.twitter.com/f2QEARXHTw — Papacharino Nanadan (@BlkDeathScythe) March 16, 2020

Asta's berserk form has not spoken yet, so it's not quite clear just how much he's in control at the moment. But it's resulted in a beastly new look for the hero, and even with those improvements Asta has yet to land a notable hit on Dante. He's scratched him slightly, but this doesn't quite mean that the momentum of the fight has yet to swing back in his direction.

Even with seeing this power, Dante still believes that Asta has been possessed by a low ranking Devil. Not only does this imply there are even more Devils within this power hierarchy, but that Asta's original Devil somehow is only the tip of this iceberg even with its anti-magic power. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Asta's aggravated new Devil transformation? Do you think he's lost control in this fight against Dante? Will this be the extent of Asta's power going forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

