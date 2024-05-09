Totally Spies Season 7 Shares New Preview

Cartoon Network has brought back its fair share of fan-favorite series despite many having quite the long hiatuses. Shows such as Samurai Jack, Adventure Time, and Courage The Cowardly Dog are just a few examples of classic series that have returned in some form or fashion. Later this year, Clover, Sam, and Alex are the next animated characters looking to return as Cartoon Network is giving fans the seventh season of the fan-favorite series Totally Spies. Now, a new preview has arrived to hint at the spies' long-awaited return.

Totally Spies first premiered on Cartoon Network in 2001, becoming a hit with fans that allowed the espionage series to garner six seasons. The animated series originally brought the series to a close in 2014 with its season six finale, garnering over one hundred and fifty episodes in its original run. While the seventh season will hit Cartoon Network at some time this year, the cable channel has yet to reveal when we can expect the young agents of "WOOHP", though the French premiere is right around the corner. Episode one of season seven will hit the European country on May 12th, featuring the long-awaited return of Clover, Alex, and Sam.

Totally Spies' Seventh Season Preview

With the return of the espionage trio, the animated series is taking the opportunity to both bring back old characters while throwing some new faces into the mix. Obviously, the preview itself is in French thanks to its release location, but this will change when it makes its way to Cartoon Network in the West.

Totally Spies! Season 7 – 2nd Preview https://t.co/1KzbTO99kt pic.twitter.com/bpv5Y82RUA — Cult of Alex | Totally Spies News and Updates (@Archive_Of_Alex) May 8, 2024

If you aren't caught up on Totally Spies, you can watch the first six seasons on Amazon Prime, or you can purchase them on the iTunes store. The official description for the animated series following Clover, Alex, and Sam reads as such, "Join Sam, Alex and Clover, high school best friends, as they accidentally find their way into their secret lives of being undercover spies for WOOHP, who fight and foil the devious plans of the world's strangest and the most outrageous supervillains. Each episode gives us a sneak peek into their lives and serves as a reminder that some super spies have high school woes and homework!"

Want to follow all the latest on the agents of WOOHP? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the biggest updates on Cartoon Network's most popular spies.