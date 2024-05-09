Netflix's One Piece Set Photo Teases New Season 2 Location

For quite some time, many shonen fans thought that the idea of a live-action One Piece would never quite work. Luckily, Netflix was able to prove many wrong by bringing on the manga's creator Eiichiro Oda to work as Executive Producer along with creative minds and actors who were giant fans of the source material. While filming for season two has yet to begin, the streaming service is prepping for the return of the Grand Line as One Piece fans are spotting some mysterious set pieces.

The first season of the live-action One Piece was fairly faithful to the manga's story, assembling Luffy and the first swashbucklers who made up the Straw Hat Pirates. Ending with the Going Merry preparing to enter the Grand Line, the second season's confirmation has fans wondering if some familiar locales will make their way to the live-action series. One of the big elements that was hinted at by Oda himself during the video that confirmed season two was that the Straw Hat Pirates would be welcoming a new member. Tony Tony Chopper. The reindeer doctor first arrives when Luffy and company land on Drum Island and becomes a valued member of the Going Merry.

One Piece Season 2 is On The Way

A One Piece fan spotted the Going Merry near the Cape Town set for the upcoming season two, along with a mysterious set being built to create the Straw Hat Pirates' next adventure. Aside from Drum Island, there are two other major locations that fans are expecting to see when the live-action series returns. Both Alabasta and Little Garden see Luffy and his crew encountering some wild challenges, and their ship plays an essential role in both.

Going Merry and a huge mysterious set sighted at Cape Town Film Studios



Netflix hasn't revealed any details as to when One Piece fans can expect the second season to arrive, though a safe bet is that the live-action series will sail into port in 2025. Recently, a casting call was revealed online for the next season, as many fans believe that said call has confirmed the likes of Nico Robin, Princess Vivi, Smoker, and more.

