Attack on Titan Shares New Sketch of Post-Series Levi

Attack on Titan's manga and anime might have ended the story of the Scout Regiment but creator Hajime Isayama hasn't been scared to revisit the universe which is considered by fans to be his masterpiece. Attack on Titan: Bad Boy tells the story of Captain Levi's early years, showing just how tragic it was for the Survey Corps Captain that would become one of the most powerful soldiers for Paradis. While the one-shot focused on the past. Isayama has released new art that focuses on the future, giving fans an idea of what Levi is up to.

For those who need a refresher on where Levi ended up when Attack on Titan ended, the captain was able to miraculously survive the fight against Eren Jaeger and his forces. Despite losing several appendages thanks to a suicidal move by Zeke Jaeger, Levi still took the chance to be a part of the fight to make sure that the new Founding Titan didn't destroy the world. Following the battle, Levi gave a tearful goodbye to his fallen comrades and seemingly lived a life of peace wherein he was able to help those who had seen serious hardship thanks to Eren's final push.

Attack on Titan: Levi's Future

Unfortunately, Levi never was able to receive a Titan transformation thanks to his status as an "Ackerman", a race that was far different from the Eldians. Despite the fact that he could not regenerate his lost body parts, the Scout Regiment captain is doing his best to remain a force for good. While Attack on Titan might never receive an official sequel, Hajime Isayama seems more than willing to create new stories in the beloved franchise.

Attack on Titan FLY original draft pic.twitter.com/hDmCjLk9Ly — shin♤ (@SrFreezr) May 7, 2024

Attack on Titan's ending certainly made many fans believe that a sequel was possible, though the creator has been adamant that he isn't planning on creating a sequel story to the popular manga. Following Eren's death, the franchise shows us a world many years following as a mysterious young child discovers Jaeger's resting place. While Isayama hints at the idea that the cycle of Titans is one that might never end, this doesn't mean that anime fans will witness it.

Want to know more about Levi and his life, past and future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on Attack on Titan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Scout Regiment.