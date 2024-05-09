Attack on Titan Creator Is Living Their Best Life Now the Series Is Done

For 12 years, Hajime Isayama dedicated his life to the Survey Corps. Attack on Titan debuted in September 2009 to quick success, and over the years, the franchise turned into a global phenomenon. From live-action adaptations to video games, Attack on Titan has done it all. That includes a finale as Attack on Titan's anime wrapped last year. And in the wake of the series end, Isayama is living his best life.

Recently, the artist unpacked his post-series life in a recent interview for Attack on Titan: Fly, the series' latest art book. It was there Isayama said his life began feeling more fulfilled after his marriage in 2018. And now that he's not working, his lifespan has surely increased as he's not so stressed.

"Lately, I've been able to have a little more time to myself. Before I got married, I lived like a recluse, locking myself in my room working on Attack on Titan day and night. But after marriage, I've corrected myself to a lifestyle where I get up in the morning and go to bed at night. I live a human-paced life, cooking dinner and cleaning the bathroom. Now I can control nutrition through food, and my life expectancy has probably increased by 10 to 20 years. Lately, I've been reading manga, especially isekai stories," the artist shared (via Attack on Fans).

So of course, we're giving all the thanks to Isayama's partner for their support. The artist is definitely taking better care of himself these days, and that kind of attention is incredibly important.

While Isayama recuperates from a decade of intense work, the artist is finding ways to stay sharp. In fact, he just announced a special project with Yuki Kaji, the voice actor who plays Eren. The two are working on a series titled Soyogi Fractal, a manga inspired by voice acting, that features Isayama as a designer. A contest will soon be held to find an artist for the manga as Isayama is simply overseeing the art. But maybe one day, the Attack on Titan creator will feel ready to launch a new series of their own.

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan, no problem!

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

