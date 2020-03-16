One Piece Reveals Luffy's Epic New Outfit

One Piece has done its best to keep fans engaged with its latest arc, and the series has succeeded like few others. After years of waiting, the Wano Country arc has lived up to expectations, and it is giving extra gifts for the fun of it. After all, a new chapter of One Piece went live this weekend, and it was there fans got to revisit Monkey D. Luffy who is wearing an outfit wee've never seen before.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for the Wano Country arc of One Piece:

If fans look back at the Wano Country arc so far, they will notice some very important things. Luffy has been around for just about every step, and he has worn several different outfits during his stay in Wano. From his yukata to his prison outfit, Luffy has expanded his wardrobe as of late, and he has done so again with a truly epic outfit.

Can we talk about that final page though iuglhdfshghldihsghdioflgd LUFFY'S NEW OUTFIT

LAW WITH THE CORAZON-LIKE JACKET

THE RAIN, THE ARTWORK, ODA AAAAAAAAAHHH pic.twitter.com/1qW6zwp4wl — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) March 15, 2020

In the most recent chapter of One Piece, fans got the chance to check on Luffy after learning lots about Kozuki Oden. The flashback gave fans a ton of need-to-know info about the late leader, so fans were ready to meet up with the Straw Hat captain again. And when they met up with Luffy, the pirate showed up in style.

As you can see in the tweet above, Luffy's new outfit has not been shown in full, but fans got a look at it. The new threads include a dark jacket with a popped collar. The shiny material seems to suit Luffy well, and fans expect the pirate to be wearing his signature shorts with the jacket. After all, this coat seems to be taken from concept artwork which creator Eiichiro Oda did of Luffy a long time ago. So if his mind hasn't changed, Luffy will rock this look bare-chested as he goes into battle.

Now, fans are eager to see how this entire outfit looks, and they'll surely get a brief explanation on how Luffy came about the outfit. The last time readers saw Luffy he was breaking out of prison after encouraging a jail-wide riot against Kaido's men. And now that the pirate is on the sea, there is nothing Luffy cannot do.

So, what do you make of this brand-new outfit? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

