Naruto Fans are Feeling Tense After Boruto's Latest Chapter

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga is currently recovering from a major battle between Team 7 and Kara member Boro, but the troubles are far from over if the latest chapter of the series is anything to go by. With Chapter 44 of the series now available through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, fans everywhere have found out how Boruto and the others are feeling after their fight to save Naruto in Jigen's dimension. But things are only going to get more intense from here as the fight revealed that Karma's power is putting Boruto in far more danger than ever now.

The greater war against Kara is still at hand as they continue to reveal their connections to the Otsutsuki Clan and other devious plots, and Chapter 44 threw a wrench into things by revealing yet another traitor to Kara's group besides the suspected Kashin Koji. This traitor was the focus of this latest chapter, and it's got fans feel tense.

Despite the temporary reprieve from action with the latest chapter of the series, fans are still feeling tense as this traitor made their way to the Hidden Leaf Village and revealed their intent to defect to Konoha. Surprisingly putting Shikadai in harm's way in order to speak to Shikamaru, this traitor left the series on a major cliffhanger as fans wonder what's to come next month with Chapter 45.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 44, and find out which moments stood out to them the most between each of the characters!