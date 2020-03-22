Naruto Fans are Feeling Tense After Boruto’s Latest Chapter

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga is currently recovering from a major battle between Team 7 and Kara member Boro, but the troubles are far from over if the latest chapter of the series is anything to go by. With Chapter 44 of the series now available through Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library, fans everywhere have found out how Boruto and the others are feeling after their fight to save Naruto in Jigen’s dimension. But things are only going to get more intense from here as the fight revealed that Karma’s power is putting Boruto in far more danger than ever now.

The greater war against Kara is still at hand as they continue to reveal their connections to the Otsutsuki Clan and other devious plots, and Chapter 44 threw a wrench into things by revealing yet another traitor to Kara’s group besides the suspected Kashin Koji. This traitor was the focus of this latest chapter, and it’s got fans feel tense.

Despite the temporary reprieve from action with the latest chapter of the series, fans are still feeling tense as this traitor made their way to the Hidden Leaf Village and revealed their intent to defect to Konoha. Surprisingly putting Shikadai in harm’s way in order to speak to Shikamaru, this traitor left the series on a major cliffhanger as fans wonder what’s to come next month with Chapter 45.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 44, and find out which moments stood out to them the most between each of the characters! Let us know your thoughts about the chapter in the comments, or you can hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

“Boruto’s Manga is Doing Great”

Boruto manga is doing great 🔥



Sakura finally fished healing Sasuke and now he’s doing okay, Such a lovely moment between Sasuke, Sarada and Sakura ♥️



Kara seems to be more dangerous than the Akatsuki and I have a feeling Jiraiya has something to do with this kk 🗿 pic.twitter.com/ubMBnP6ZJz — Sasuke Uchiha (@SharinganHax) March 20, 2020

Great Mitsuki and Sasuke Moment!

“Can’t Wait to See it Animated”

coloured a panel from #boruto chapter 44! cant wait to see it animated🥺 pic.twitter.com/q1GTxmgCn0 — sufy (@victurinn) March 21, 2020

“One of the Best Chapters so Far”

One of the best chapter of Boruto thus far. The character interactions were beautiful and Amado is a fucking mastermind! Review in a few hours. pic.twitter.com/yJoc5pUbVw — Shadow Kage (watching Jojo) (@_shadowkage) March 20, 2020

“Trolled Us so Hard”

Boruto chapter 44 trolled us so hard by not showing Kashin Koji VS Jigen and I’m loving everything about it 🤣🤣🤣 this shit makes me sooo excited for chapter 45. I haven’t been this excited for a Boruto chapter in months. My heart won’r survive if ch45 doesn’t show the fight tho pic.twitter.com/H3oGjPdsk1 — Eternal Hokage 🐞 (@EternalHokageYT) March 20, 2020

“Amado is Way Too Scary”

Just finished reading #Boruto new issue and man.. Amado is way too scary. Before this chapter his appearance indicated that he wasn’t your typical scientist. But man, as the title said, “Amado”, he was the star of today. We don’t know his intentions, nor his plan with Kashin. pic.twitter.com/HYmAf01ULy — Elysium (@CUElysium) March 20, 2020

That Brotherhood Bond

Look at boruto. He really wants to be kawaki’s brother 😭💖 pic.twitter.com/sxvVi1AUD2 — ✨ (@__pink_boru_) March 20, 2020

Boru…Sara?

Boruto Chapter 48. How worried she is about Boruto❤

BoruSara the best couple of all time!!!! #BoruSara #BorutoChapter44 pic.twitter.com/1R64ZQNELR — Narugod1 (@narugod1) March 20, 2020

Wait a Minute…

Why does my second favourite character of the manga know so much about the history of leaf village #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/AOAF57owtO — Kawaki (@zoruto11) March 20, 2020

