Godzilla's Toho Studios Weighs the Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Corona Virus has hit a number of different industries in the entertainment industry, with the creators of Godzilla at Toho Studios being no different with the company releasing a statement of how they plan to move forward with the debilitating pandemic sweeping the globe. In a recent interview with Nikkei Asian Review, the outlet dives into how the legendary Japanese production company will change its plan moving forward with the pandemic affecting a number of release date as well as closing a number of theaters across the globe. It will be interesting to see how the world of kaiju changes as a result!

As the article details, it seems as though Toho is going to "double down" on its investments within Hollywood once the pandemic begins to "ease", though they also detail the fact that in the immediate future there will be some tough decisions that need to be made. Aside from simply the world of kaiju, Toho was also planning on originally releaseing the 24th film of the Case Closed franchise in "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet" but the film was delayed as it was set to release this month. Though a new release date has yet to be confirmed, we're crossing our fingers that it will be released sooner rather than later.

Twitter User OmegaGormaru shared a breakdown of some of the most important points that were made as a part of the write-up by Nikkei Asian Review, giving us an inside look into how the production company behind Godzilla and Detective Conan as the Corona Virus affects every entertainment industry in the world:

"Toho is expected to double down on its global strategy, such as investing in Hollywood productions, once the coronavirus outbreak eases. Investors face a tough call on whether to focus more on the company's immediate risks or long-term potential." #Toho #Hollywood #Films pic.twitter.com/4OEHYHiufU — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) April 2, 2020

Godzilla is set to return to the West later this year, as the Legendary Pictures' version of the king of the monsters will be battling against the king of Skull Island in Godzilla Vs Kong. With the film slated to release later this fall, we're hoping that it won't be delayed by the pandemic that has affected so many projects.

What do you think of Toho Studios' plans for the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the king of the monsters!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.