Re:Zero Season 3 Streaming Home Announced

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- will finally be coming back for new episodes later this year, and Crunchyroll has announced they will be the official streaming home for the new episodes! Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is one of the final Isekai anime titans returning for new episodes later this year, and fans have been anxious to see what kind of intense fights and moments are heading for Subaru in the new season. But while it was already slated for a release in the Fall, fans outside of Japan now know where they will be able to watch the new season as it airs.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 is scheduled to debut later this year, and Crunchyroll announced during their panel at CCXP Mexico that they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS alongside their initial debuts in Japan. To celebrate the confirmation of the anime license, Crunchyroll has shared a new teaser for Re:Zero Season 3 that you can check out below.

What to Know for Re:Zero Season 3

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- will be making its premiere some time in October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the new episodes arrive (there's plenty of time to do so), you can also find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Frozen Bond OVA special now streaming with Crunchyroll as well. With the third season throwing fans right back into the thick of it, it's going to be necessary to be fully refreshed before the new season.

As for what to expect from the new season of episodes, Crunchyroll sets up Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 as such, "A year has passed since Subaru's victory at the Sanctuary. He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia's camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again."