Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura Trailer, Poster Released

Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura will be colliding in a new crossover event, and Netflix has released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura! Netflix has quite a few hard-hitting fighting anime franchises under its belt as it has licensed some of the biggest fighting releases of the last few years. Following the end of Baki Hanma's latest season and amidst the release of Kengan Ashura's latest, it was announced that these two juggernauts would be crossing over in a new project testing the mettle of their strongest fighters to see who is truly the strongest overall.

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura will be premiering with Netflix later this Summer, and it brings together the extended casts from both Keisuke Itagaki's Baki the Grappler series and Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon's Kengan Ashura series. This new crossover will be pitting a few select fighters with one another in a surprise collaboration between their respective martial arts tournaments, and you can find the newest trailer for Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura in the video above and newest poster below.

The two titans of martial arts manga brings the two worlds together in Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura.



👊💥 Saw Paing Yoroizuka VS Kaoru Hanayama

👊💥 Raian Kure VS Jack Hammer

👊💥 Baki Hanma VS Ohma Tokita@baki_anime @kengankai #BakiKengan pic.twitter.com/inct9VqJb0 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 5, 2024

What Is Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura?

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura will be releasing with Netflix worldwide on June 6th. Nobunaga Shimazaki will be returning from Baki Hanma to voice Baki Hanma and Tatsuhisa Suzuki will be returning from Kengan Ashura to voice Oma Tokita. Their fight is only one of the ones teased alongside bouts featuring Saw Paing Yoroizuka vs. Kaoru Hanayama and Raian Kure vs. Jack Hammer. The opening theme for the new anime has also been revealed to be "Fly High" as performed by Atarashii Gakko!.

It's yet to be revealed how long this new crossover anime project will last for when it hits Netflix, but as for what to expect from the Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura crossover event, Netflix teases it as such, "This unlikely alliance between underground fighting organizations brings together two titans of martial arts manga as the dream collaboration between 'Baki' and 'Kengan Ashura' finally becomes a reality! Iconic badasses from both series clash in extreme and unpredictable matchups so thrilling they're sure to get your blood pumping! Become witness to a legend!"

If you wanted to get the lowdown on each of the anime before the crossover, you can catch up with both Baki and Kengan Ashura's anime runs so far streaming with Netflix as well.