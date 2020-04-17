One Piece Stars Remind Fans to Stay Home During Pandemic

✖

With the coronavirus pandemic making life difficult for so many in the world today, the world of anime has time and time again stepped up to the challenge by offering advice and condolences as a result of these difficult times, with the voice actors of One Piece lending some important advise themselves to fans the world over. The voice actors for two of the crew members of the Straw Hat Pirates have recommended that their fans stay home, showing how they plan to hilariously spend their time in quarantine that is right up the alley of the characters that they bring to life!

Kazuki Yao, who portrays Franky as a part of Luffy's crew, and Hioraki Hirata, who portrays Sanji the crew's cook, have been voicing both of these characters in the original Japanese language since the anime series debuted in 1999. With the anime franchise moving closer to having one thousand episodes, it's clear that Yao and Hirata have had to put in a large amount of hours to bring both of these characters to life. With the Wano Arc in full swing, the isolated nation has given both Franky and Sanji new outfits and makeovers to suit their needs of blending into the new deadly environment.

Reddit User Skidd shared the hilarious public service announcements from both Kazuki Yao and Hiroaki Hirata that shows the voice actor for Sanji sharing some of his patented food and the voice actor for Franky humorously boarding up his house in order to abide by the "stay at home" rules of the pandemic:

One Piece hasn't just released these hilarious public service announcements, but the Eiichiro Oda franchise has also released an anime short that has Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates telling fans in character what they should do in order to "flatten the curve" during the pandemic. With anime events and series being affected, it has been great seeing so many franchises such as One Piece taking the time out to help their viewers know the best routes to take during these uncertain times!

What do you think of these hilarious PSAs from the voice actors of Sanji and Franky from One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

