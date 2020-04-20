Naruto Debuts First Poster for Boruto Anime's Kara Arc

✖

Boruto fans might be divided over the fact that the anime spent over a year on original anime content, but the Mujina Bandits arc proved that the anime could really nail some of the material from the manga. Which means that the anime is often worth waiting for...especially now that fans will be asked to wait for quite a while since it will be delaying new episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic for the foreseeable future. But at least when the anime does make its big comeback, there will be a brand new arc to look forward to!

After teasing them in the latest opening theme sequence for the series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is planning to introduce the villainous group Kara, Kawaki, and potentially more with the next big arc of the anime. Dubbed the Kara Actuation arc, this arc will blend some of the material from the original manga with some additional bits especially for anime fans!

Although the official website did confirm that the series would be going on hiatus for a while, it also revealed the first poster for the Kara Actuation arc. When the anime returns, it seems we'll have quite a bit to look for as the poster teases some of the new villains making their appearance in the upcoming arc.

『BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS』OFFICIAL KEY VISUAL + ANNOUNCEMENT FOR 'THE KARA ACTUATION ARC' (2020)

The majority of the Kara members have yet to showcase their official character designs for the anime. But we did get our first look at Kara's mysterious leader, Jigen, who will be voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda in the anime. The remaining cast and designs for Kara (and more notably, Kawaki and Ao) are still being kept a mystery, and will most likely be revealed when the hiatus eventually comes to an end and the anime returns to its normal broadcast schedule.

What are you hoping to see from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Kara Actuation arc when the anime returns from hiatus? Which scenes are you hoping to see expanded on in the anime? Which scenes are you hoping are changed completely? Which Kara member are you most excited to see in the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

