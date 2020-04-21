Naruto Fans are Feeling Mixed About Boruto's Pandemic-Induced Delay

Japan's declared state of emergency has seen a major impact on the anime industry, and much like many other entertainment industries around the world, multiple anime productions have been impacted as a result. These range from postponing new episodes, productions, or sometimes outright cancellations, and this list now unfortunately includes Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The team behind the anime officially announced they will be changing the broadcast release schedule of new episodes going forward, and will be postponing new episodes following the premiere of Episode 154 on Sunday, April 26th.

This hiatus has prompted a surprise response from fans as the Boruto anime is admittedly one of the more divisive weekly releases. Following a year and then some worth of original anime content, some of the fans have felt the anime has been lacking. This started to change as the anime prepared to adapt material from the manga again, but the hiatus has seemingly sapped that good will.

Meaning this announcement has sparked a strange response. While many are sad that new episodes will be held off for the foreseeable future, there are a few that are surprisingly celebrating the fact that there won't be new episodes. It's kind of strange considering the anime isn't cancelled (and holding back new episodes means even longer before seeing Kara in the anime), but that's the response.

