Naruto Fans are Feeling Mixed About Boruto's Pandemic-Induced Delay
Japan's declared state of emergency has seen a major impact on the anime industry, and much like many other entertainment industries around the world, multiple anime productions have been impacted as a result. These range from postponing new episodes, productions, or sometimes outright cancellations, and this list now unfortunately includes Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The team behind the anime officially announced they will be changing the broadcast release schedule of new episodes going forward, and will be postponing new episodes following the premiere of Episode 154 on Sunday, April 26th.
This hiatus has prompted a surprise response from fans as the Boruto anime is admittedly one of the more divisive weekly releases. Following a year and then some worth of original anime content, some of the fans have felt the anime has been lacking. This started to change as the anime prepared to adapt material from the manga again, but the hiatus has seemingly sapped that good will.
Meaning this announcement has sparked a strange response. While many are sad that new episodes will be held off for the foreseeable future, there are a few that are surprisingly celebrating the fact that there won't be new episodes. It's kind of strange considering the anime isn't cancelled (and holding back new episodes means even longer before seeing Kara in the anime), but that's the response.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' coronavirus pandemic delay announcement, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
The Direct Response to ComicBook.com Was...Less than Positive
thank god.— XYX (@XYXspeedruns) April 21, 2020
Just delete them and come back with some fire— Hubert™ (@TakeYoHoeUchiha) April 21, 2020
No one cares.— King Jo. (@PeaceIIMy9ine) April 21, 2020
It's Getting Serious Now
You know stuff's serious when BORUTO of all things gets delayed. https://t.co/2CPJQQA2Gs— Integrity Knight Shiori (@Shiori_Ishimaru) April 21, 2020
"Let's Help Them by Staying at Home"
Unfortunately, the BORUTO anime will be going on a hiatus after the release of ep 154 due to the ongoing pandemic. I hope the staffs are doing well tho 💞 And many thanks to the ones who aare working so hard for our safety, so let's help them by staying at home 💛— yep (@ii_sunshone) April 21, 2020
It Was Only a Matter of Time...
It was only a matter of time before boruto was delayed too.— Neko Haruko (@NekoHaruko) April 21, 2020
"I'm so Sad"
So broadcasting for Boruto is changing due to delay and now I can't have my heart squeezed by soft baby Hima for my birthday. I'm so sad. pic.twitter.com/WrC4NjvGdL— 🌸 Serena 🌸 セリーナ (@TheRaikume) April 21, 2020
Breaking Down Now...
Boruto will be delayed after ep 154....— 𝖵 (@NaruuTae) April 21, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/oNC09h2TF5
"I Hate this Place"
Boruto going on hiatus because of the covid19 smh i hate this place— Juan Uchiha 🍃🏁 (@sauce_3) April 21, 2020
"I Pray that Everyone is Healthy"
I’m so excited for this arc! Boruto’s destiny is mentioned and Jigen seems to be the one who plays a major role🔥! However, we must pray for the welfare and betterment of our staff members, I pray that everyone is healthy and we see them back with 100% energy👍.— Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) April 21, 2020
