Boruto to Delay New Episodes Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

The growing list of anime productions and releases halted due to the state of emergency in Japan for the novel coronavirus pandemic has unfortunately gotten longer with a major new anime series. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially announced that it will be delaying new episodes following Episode 154 of the series, currently scheduled to debut on April 26th. The production schedule has been impacted, and thus the schedule for new episode broadcasts and simulcasts will be changed as a result. The official statement from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations reads as such:

"Thank you for supporting BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS. Due to the declaration of a State of Emergency for COVID-19 by the Japanese government, the production schedule for new episodes of the program has been impacted. As a result, we will change the broadcast/streaming schedule for newer episodes."

With many weekly series also going on hiatus as a result of the state of emergency, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans were already readying themselves for the worst case scenario. Unfortunately, seeing it confirmed is a much different situation altogether as new episodes of the series will be postponed beginning with the May 4th broadcast. Episode 154 is still airing on April 26th as scheduled, according to the anime's official Twitter.

As Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was preparing to launch a huge new arc fans have been waiting to see for quite some time, this does sting. But the health and safety of those behind the scenes is what's most important! How do you feel about Boruto postponing new episodes? Are you going to use the chance to catch up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.