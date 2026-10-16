20 Years Ago, Pokémon Changed Ash’s Voice Forever & The Anime Was Never the Same

Pokémon is one of the most beloved franchises of all time, and its popularity is unmatched even now. The franchise is known for its anime seasons, movies, card games, video games, manga, and more. For many 1990s kids, the series is a nostalgic childhood memory as it takes the viewers into a fantasy world full of unique creatures. Based on the popular 1996 video game, the renowned animation studio OLM released an anime series a year later, following Ash Ketchum on his journey to become the greatest Pokémon master ever. Throughout the decades, the anime has released several seasons, spin-offs, and even films over the decades, and it’s impossible to keep up with everything.

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Every part of the story takes fans on a completely new journey regardless of whether it’s a film or a season. This also includes Pokémon: Battle Frontier, the ninth season of the overall anime. It also serves as the fourth and final season of Pokémon the Series: Ruby and Sapphire, also known as Advanced Generation. The story centers around Ash traveling through the Kanto region to challenge Frontier Brains with Brock, May, and Max. While the anime originally premiered in Japan on October 6th, 2005, fans in the U.S. were only able to watch a year later on Cartoon Network. However, the anime went through a massive change, and it hasn’t been the same since.

Pokémon: Battle Frontier Changed Ash’s Voice Actor After 4Kids Contract Expired

Image Courtesy of OLM

Ever since the first season, 4Kids Entertainment was responsible for the English dub. However, the license expired on December 31, 2005, after which the anime was taken over and dubbed by The Pokémon Company International (then known as Pokémon USA). The anime also moved from the Kids’ WB channel to Cartoon Network. Following the new company taking over the anime, the voice actors were also changed. However, that was also one of the most controversial eras in anime history since the voice actors’ change sparked massive fan backlash. This is especially the case for Ash Ketchum, whose old voice actor, Veronica Taylor, had a massive fan following.

The backlash was even more severe; Sarah Natochenny, the new voice behind the protagonist, was asked to imitate the previous voice actor. The new voice actors sounded completely different, leading to many fans expressing their dissatisfaction. There was even a petition to ask for the original cast back, but that wasn’t a possibility at all. Although the change in voice actors was initially controversial, the heat died down after a while when fans eventually got used to them. Regardless, it marked the end of the era for one of the most iconic series of all time.

Pokémon Will Always Be One of The Most Iconic Anime Franchises of All Time

Image Courtesy of OLM

Pokémon is one of the longest-surviving franchises of all time, and it’s mostly thanks to the exceptional anime. The story starts with the epic Indigo League. Set in a world where peculiar creatures like Pokémon exist and are capable of using different abilities, several people, known as Pokémon trainers, capture and train them, often with the intent of battling others. However, it’s not just the plot or aesthetics, as many fans have an emotional attachment to their childhood favorite Pokémons. Ash Ketchum has not only dreamed of becoming a Pokémon trainer but also a Pokémon Master, which is why, on his 10th birthday, he embarks on a journey with a rebellious Electric-type Pokémon named Pikachu.

As the story continues, he encounters several challenges in front of him to strive for his goal. However, while the anime primarily centers around Ash, there are several spin-offs with other protagonists as well. Whether it’s Ash’s story or new characters in spin-off series, the franchise has covered several storylines over the decades and continues its streak even now. Nostalgia is one of the biggest reasons why this anime has survived even now, as millions of fans grew up watching this anime in the late 1990s and throughout the 2000s. Most platforms, such as Netflix and Hulu, stream a certain range of Pokémon films and shows.

Do you think Ash’s original voice actor was a better fit for his character, or did the change eventually grow on you? Let us know in the comments how you feel about this major turning point in Pokémon’s history!