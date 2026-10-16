Dragon Ball Super’s New Anime Needs to Bring Back Super Saiyan 4

Dragon Ball Daima brought the moment many avid fans had waited for with the introduction of Super Saiyan 4 into canon. It took nearly 30 years to make it happen, as Dragon Ball GT is still not recognized in the official story, but Akira Toriyama made it happen. Now the opportunity to add it into the current timeline is here as this power level slots in beneath all the forms revealed in Dragon Ball Super.

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Still, Super Saiyan 4 is a significant progression. It felt like a line of demarcation from the other power levels (especially considering its unique look), so bringing it back for Dragon Ball Super just feels like the next logical step.

Why Dragon Ball Super Needs to Bring Back Super Saiyan 4

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta also didn’t ascend to Super Saiyan 4 in Dragon Ball Daima. He finally got his long-awaited Super Saiyan 3 transformation instead, which is somewhat hilarious considering he didn’t attain it in Dragon Ball GT. As is the way of the series, the Prince of Saiyans is always one step behind his friend and rival, Goku. An introduction of Super Saiyan 4 in Dragon Ball Super would rectify that situation, however. The only problem that remains is where it would make the most sense to add it into the series since it is a regression in power.

The form doesn’t need to be shoehorned in unnecessarily. A plot point could be developed to force the Saiyans to utilize that particular form. It could relate to the lore of the Great Ape, or it could be introduced through the current Frieza storyline. He continues his never-ending quest for world domination, and he’s now off in the fray with the most recent arcs of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Frieza will eventually resurface as the manga continues.

He’s come back so many times, and despite being brought back in a comedic way the first time, the former emperor has become a serious power threat with his newest Black Frieza form. Maybe the only way to counter it could be with the use of Super Saiyan 4, almost like a surprise vulnerability to the villain. Goku or Vegeta could transform and get to make a tongue-in-cheek jab at Frieza when he mockingly calls the Saiyans “monkeys,” and the latter could potentially get his first real win against Frieza.

The only time Vegeta did win in the series, he ended up dying, the world ended, and Goku had to turn back time to save everyone, which included taking out Frieza himself. It sounds like there will be plenty of time to brainstorm and get this storyline right for the future too. The series won’t be attending the upcoming Jump Festa later this December, so an announcement is highly unlikely at this time. Nevertheless it’s an entity with few, if any, missteps. And even those have their positives.

Why Super Saiyan 4 Is So Special

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The biggest draw of Super Saiyan 4 is the design. Unlike all the previously-introduced forms, it was the first to not feature golden hair and was a hybrid of Saiyan and ape. A callback to the original Great Ape form that started it all in Dragon Ball. In Dragon Ball GT, Goku took on the SSJ4 form while fighting Baby Vegeta. After growing his tail back and looking at the Earth, he took on the giant ape form of Oozaru then tamed it back into a Saiyan with monkey hair all over his body with long black hair.

Vegeta was later able to achieve the same feat with a Blutz Wave generator. Then finally, the two fused later in the series to create a red-haired, Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta. The first-time transformation was seen in Dragon Ball Daima was quite different, however. Instead of requiring the Oozaru step in the process, Namekian magic from Neva did the trick. The only physical difference is that he now sports red hair (like Gogeta) instead of black.

Do you think Super Saiyan 4 should return as soon as possible in the Dragon Ball Super series? And if so, how should the creative team bring about its introduction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!