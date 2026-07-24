29 Years Later, It’s Easier Than Ever to Watch The Best Pokemon Anime

The Summer 2026 anime season is finally here, and fans are being treated to welcome the new films and shows of the season. While Crunchyroll again stole the spotlight for streaming a majority of the new anime shows, other services also have a range of surprises planned for fans. This also includes Hulu and Disney+, which have been expanding their anime library for the past few years. With the growing popularity of the anime industry, the platform often returns with exciting shows and films. July 2026 is going to be an exciting month for Pokémon fans since the first-ever anime is all set for streaming on August 7th, 2026.

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Thanks to the decades of anime series and films, video games, card games, and merchandise, barely anyone in the world is unfamiliar with the franchise. Based on the 1996 video game, the renowned animation studio OLM released an anime series a year later, following Ash Ketchum, who sets out on a journey to become the greatest Pokémon master ever. The information comes from @animeupdates on X, an unofficial but reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on anime and manga. Additionally, the anime will also begin airing on Disney XD with an all-day marathon on August 6 from 9 AM to 10:30 PM ET. The episodes will then air weekdays at 2:30 PM ET and weekends at 8 AM ET starting from August 10.

What Is Pokémon: Indigo League About?

Image Courtesy of OLM

The story takes place in a world where peculiar creatures like Pokémon exist, and they are capable of using different abilities. Several people, known as Pokémon trainers, capture and train them, often with the intent of battling others. Ash Ketchum has not only dreamed of becoming a Pokémon trainer but also a Pokémon Master. On his 10th birthday, he embarks on a journey with a rebellious Electric-type Pokémon named Pikachu.

Setting off on a journey to become the very best, the duo travel across beautiful, sprawling regions with their friends Misty, a Water-type trainer, and Brock, a Rock-type trainer. As the story continues, he encounters challenges in front of him to strive for his goal.

Pokémon Will Always Be One of The Most Iconic Franchises Ever

Image courtesy of OLM

Pokémon is one of the longest-surviving anime and games franchises of all time, and it’s mostly thanks to this epic Indigo League. It’s considered the best anime in the franchise even after all these years. However, it’s not just the plot or aesthetics, as many fans have an emotional attachment to their childhood favorite characters.

Whether it’s Ash’s story or new characters in spin-off series, the franchise has covered several storylines over the decades and continues its streak. While most platforms, such as Netflix and Hulu, stream a certain range of Pokémon films and shows, Tubi is also offering fans a chance to stream for free.

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