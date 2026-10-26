24 Years Ago, This Shonen Anime Left Fans Hanging (& Its Reboot Couldn’t Save It)

Shaman King may not have received the anime adaptation it deserved, but it remains one of the most beloved series of all time. There’s no denying that the 1990s were a revolutionary era in the anime and manga industry, especially when it came to Shonen series. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, in particular, witnessed the rise and fall of many classics. Some of the series, such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and many more, etched their names in history thanks to their exceptional stories. On the other hand, many unique series, such as Shaman King, eventually became forgotten despite their initial popularity.

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Written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, Shaman King began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine before Studio Xebec released an anime adaptation in 2001. However, only a year later, on September 25th, 2002, the anime reached its conclusion before fully adapting the story. The original anime was discontinued due to several reasons, but that might have cost the franchise its shot at success. Even more than 24 years later, the original anime is the only adaptation that never completed the story. While a reboot was released in 2021, it did more harm than good, dashing any possibility of the series becoming more popular.

Shaman King‘s Original Anime Wasn’t Perfect, But it Deserved a Longer Run

Image Courtesy of Xebec

The original anime was a massive success, but it still had one crucial flaw. Anime series back in the 1990s and 2000s were released in long-running format, which severely affected the pacing and animation quality. Not to mention that because the manga which they were based on were also serialized weekly, these long-running anime caught up with the manga sooner than expected. There’s no denying that many great shows suffered due to this common practice, which is why the seasonal anime series that became popular in the 2010s and 2020s have been so well-received.

Regardless, the original anime ended in 2002 after it caught up with the manga, but it never returned with a sequel. While a major reason behind it was the production and budget, we also can’t ignore the manga’s rocky serialization. By the time the manga was in the final arc, Takei was dealing with several health issues and burnout. The story came to an abrupt end in 2004, but he later revived the series in special editions, which is why the reboot managed to adapt the entire story.

The slow pacing in the original anime isn’t surprising considering it was a common practice back in the day to stop the anime from catching up to the manga while adding as few fillers as possible. However, the biggest issue was the inconsistent animation quality, which couldn’t attract new viewers. Additionally, the original anime deviated from the canon source during the end, which ruined the adaptation even more. Despite its shortcomings, the original anime was significantly better than the reboot, which is why it deserved to adapt the entire story.

Shaman King‘s Reboot Couldn’t Save the Franchise

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The anime reboot was released in 2021, and it adapted the entire story. However, despite the anticipation, the reboot was a major flop since it was considered a disappointment among fans due to the rushed pacing and lackluster animation quality. Instead of adapting the manga faithfully, which fans wanted all along, the studio compressed almost 300 chapters into 52 episodes. This caused the reboot to skip several important character-building moments, and even the relationship between them felt hollow and vague. Despite being a modern production, the anime suffered significantly due to production issues and a poor budget.

Fans couldn’t ignore these problems since the static frames and below-average visuals could only mean that the studio failed to invest as much money in the project as required. Additionally, the reboot couldn’t capture the nostalgic charm of the 2001 anime, which reflected the soul of the story. It’s not uncommon for reboots to end up becoming an even bigger disappointment than the original. However, since the anime already got a second shot and the ending is already adapted, there’s little to no chance that Shaman King will ever get an adaptation it deserves.

Do you think Shaman King’s reboot did justice to the original anime, or did it fail to recapture what made the story so special? Let us know in the comments below.



