Shaman King Flowers Locks In Netflix Premiere

Shaman King Flowers is the official sequel anime kicking off from where the original Shaman King left off, and now it's set a release date for Netflix in the United States! Shaman King Flowers is Hiroyuki Takei's official sequel series that was published long after the original Shaman King manga came to an end. With Shaman King's anime returning for a new reboot anime series a few years ago and finally completing the anime's full adaptation of that original series, the franchise is continuing with the very first anime for its official sequel. Now fans outside of Japan will get their chance to check it out.

Shaman King Flowers premiered in Japan earlier this year with the first wave of anime hitting for the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and thankfully it won't be too much longer until it hits here. Netflix has Shaman King Flowers listed for a release on April 21st. It's yet to be revealed how many episodes this new batch will feature, but the original anime's run in Japan did last for a single cour of 13 episodes before it came to an end. But thankfully, the wait will soon be over for the sequel!

Shaman King Flowers – What to Know

Premiering with Netflix on April 21st, Takeshi Furuta returns from Shaman King (2021) to direct the Shaman King Flowers anime with Shoji Yonemura returning to handle the scripts and Mayuko Yamamoto providing the character designs. eturning cast members include Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura (who will also be voicing his son, Hana), Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura, Minami Takayama as Hao, Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, Noriaki Kanze as Konchi, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, and Wataru Takagi as Tokagero.

New additions for Shaman King Flowers' cast include the likes of Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, Romi Park as Tao Men, Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura, Kentaro Ito as Daikyо Oboro, Kenta Miyake as Ryuji Ichihara, and Chihiro Ueda as Namaha. You can currently catch up with the complete Shaman King reboot anime on Netflix if you wanted to get ready for the sequel.

