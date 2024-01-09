Shaman King Flowers Episode Count Revealed

Shaman King Flowers is one of the many anime franchises making their debut as part of the ongoing Winter 2024 anime schedule, and the new anime has revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for! Shaman King made a massive comeback with a new anime series adapting Hiroyuki Takei's manga series from the very beginning, and it ended with the announcement that the franchise would be continuing with the very first anime adaptation for the official sequel series, Shaman King Flowers. Now after a bit of waiting, the Shaman King sequel anime is now debuting its new episodes in Japan.

Shaman King Flowers has debuted its first episode overseas as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, but has yet to make its international debut as of the time of this writing. While fans outside of Japan wait to see the sequel anime for themselves, the home media releases for the series in Japan has revealed that Shaman King Flowers' debut season will be running for 13 episodes in total. Which means it will be running for a single cour and end some time in late March.

What Is Shaman King Flowers?

Shaman King Flowers has now made its premiere in Japan, but fans in other territories are waiting to check out the sequel series for themselves. Takeshi Furuta returns from Shaman King (2021) to direct the Shaman King Flowers anime with Shoji Yonemura returning to handle the scripts and Mayuko Yamamoto providing the character designs. Returning cast members from the reboot anime include Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura (who will also be voicing his son, Hana), Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura, Minami Takayama as Hao, Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, Noriaki Kanze as Konchi, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, and Wataru Takagi as Tokagero.

New additions for Shaman King Flowers' cast include the likes of Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, Romi Park as Tao Men, Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura, Kentaro Ito as Daikyо Oboro, Kenta Miyake as Ryuji Ichihara, and Chihiro Ueda as Namaha. You can catch up with the Shaman King reboot anime on Netflix if you wanted to see the original series.

