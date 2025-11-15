Legendary Shonen Jump Creator Finally Returning With Brand-New Series Soon

A legendary Shonen Jump creator is finally going to return with a brand-new series soon that isn’t a sequel or spinoff of one of their previous works. Shonen Jump is one of the most competitive magazines out there due to not only its weekly release schedule, but also the fact it needs to vie for attention each new chapter alongside all of the other works. It leads to quite a few cancellations (as seen to hit the double digits this year), but also means that many of those same creators often have multiple attempts before finding some success with the magazine.

That’s true for even the most legendary of creators like Hiroyuki Takei. First making his debut with Shonen Jump magazine with Butsu Zone in 1997 before then really taking off with the much more memorable Shaman King in 1998, and now he’s going to be coming back with a brand new series in a brand new magazine later this year. And unlike many of the creator’s current works as seen in the last few years, Takei’s next series isn’t going to be a Shaman King sequel or spinoff. But it still might be connected either way.

Shaman King Creator to Return With Brand New Series

Courtesy of Shogakukan

It has been announced that Hiroyuki Takei will be kicking off a brand new manga series, JURO, in the pages of Shogakukan’s CoroCiao magazine on December 19th in Japan. International release details have yet to be revealed about the new series as of this time, but Takei shared the first teaser sketch for the new series that you can check out in the visual above. But at the same time, very little has been revealed about the new work as of this time other than the fact it will be set in a sci-fi world where spirits also exist.

The lead character will be piloting a mecha with the help of those spirits, and that seems to fall in line with much of the work with the Shaman King franchise that Takei has shared over the decades. The creator has been active with new works across multiple publishers and magazines since Shaman King came to its truncated end years ago, but much of these works have been stemming off of that series with either sequel works or projects following different ancillary characters too. But this will be a brand new work from the creator at last.

Will This Be Different From Shaman King?

Courtesy of Shogakukan

Takei has been active with more works, but his last full original series was Nekogahara that ran back in 2015. It wrapped up its run back in 2018, and then the creator went back to the Shaman King well with Shaman King: The Super Star. The only issue is that this series also wrapped last year, and fans wondered whether or not there was still more to go. That seems to be Takei’s issue with his works overall as the creator is great at sparking new ideas, but doesn’t always get to end them.

Even his most famous work Shaman King still had a rather infamous ending. It was brought to a hiatus, but only ended years after its original run as Takei returned to the series and finally brought it to a close. Then the creator just kept going with sequels expanding the timeline even further. JURO seems like a brand new work, but also seems to share a spiritual core with Shaman King too. It just remains to be seen how it distances itself from that franchise.

What do you think?