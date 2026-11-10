After 5 Years, Dandadan Finally Reveals Okarun’s Tragic Origin Story

DAN DA DAN has been working its way through one of its most divisive arcs for the past few months, and it has all led to the reveal of Okarun’s truly heartbreaking origin story after five long years. Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga series has blown to a whole new level of popularity in the last few years thanks to the success of its TV anime adaptation, but it really hasn’t been the same for the manga. Fans really have been debating its quality for the past year’s worth of chapters.

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DAN DA DAN has been in a rather chaotic arc as many new foes with strange powers of their own have started attacking Okarun and the others in order to steal their abilities. Okarun himself has been without Turbo Granny’s power for quite some time, and that has led to him nearly transforming into a deadly oni thanks to a secret dark plan. But the newest chapter of the series really digs into his rage and reveals just how terrible his life was before Momo Ayase came into his life.

DAN DA DAN Chapter 252 Reveals Okarun’s Heartbreaking Past

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

DAN DA DAN has never been shy about the fact that Okarun had been troubled and lonely before crossing paths with Momo in the earliest chapters, but Chapter 252 is the first real time the series actually dives into his past. Titled “Ken Takakura,” it’s revealed that his mother had separated from his father while he was very young. Okarun was given the choice to live with his mother and her new family, but he realized that it wasn’t what his mother wanted at all as she blissfully left the young boy behind. Then he spent most of his time alone.

He spent most of his young life alone, and was bullied every day by the other kids. And when his father was around, his own depressing circumstances led him to taking it out on Okarun. The young boy had been abused both at home and school, and only found refuge in a sudden magazine about aliens that gave him something to look forward to. He was hoping to make friends with aliens because he felt that was the only way he’d survive, and was at the point where he wanted to harm himself or others. But that was until Momo came along and changed everything as seen in the series’ earliest chapters.

What Does This Mean for Okarun’s Future?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

With the reveal of Okarun’s backstory, it’s all part of an effort to save him from the oni influence steadily taking over his body. It had been planted there as a way to eventually draw out an apparent latent aspect of Turbo Granny’s power when it disappeared, but now that doesn’t seem to be the case. But also it’s an image of Turbo Granny seemingly helping Okarun get back himself after going berserk. It’s just a matter of whether or not he can truly overcome his past.

As Momo is still without her memories of all the time she has spent with Okarun thus far, it’s made this all the more tragic as Okarun has been trying to keep his distance from her despite how much he loves her. But this flashback reveals it goes even deeper than that as she unknowingly saved him from a lot more than that as his life was truly messed up. But how are you feeling about this look into Okarun’s past? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.